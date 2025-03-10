Boost team productivity with AI-powered agents inside Slack. Upon your permission, this app listens to messages in channels and uses AI to determine the appropriate action. It can trigger automated workflows, manage channels, users, and groups, and send updates back to Slack. When a message is received, the app combines it with agent instructions and securely calls Slack-approved tools (such as listing channels, sending messages, or managing users). The outputs are then processed by the AI to decide the next steps and keep your workflows running smoothly. :warning: Disclaimer: This app uses Large Language Models (LLMs). While LLMs can provide powerful assistance, they may sometimes generate inaccurate, incomplete, or unexpected responses. Please review outputs before relying on them for critical decisions. Pricing - We don’t have public pricing yet. Please reach out at info@ai.work to discuss pricing options.