Data retention policy
ai.work shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer accounts and data shall be deleted within sixty (60) days of contract termination or request for deletion.
Data storage policy
All customer data is stored encrypted. Access to customer data is limited to a small, MFA-protected SRE group following least-privilege IAM roles
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
OpenAI may keep the history for up to 30 days solely to detect abuse, then deletes them, and never trains on them.
LLM data tenancy policy
Different customers are isolated logically and no training of data is done across customers.
LLM data residency policy
We use OpenAI US data centres