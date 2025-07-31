:computer: Transform Your IT Operations with Harmony's Intelligent Slack Integration

Harmony is the consolidated, intelligent IT stack that replaces multiple point solutions including service desk, asset management, device management, and software management. Our platform provides out-of-the-box workflows to transform the IT experience and an AI layer that continuously resolves issues and improves organizational uptime. :question: What Problem Does Harmony Solve?

IT teams struggle with scattered tools, missed tickets, and employees waiting for help. Critical IT issues get buried in email while teams lack visibility into ongoing problems and resolutions. :speech_balloon: How Harmony Works in Your Slack Workspace :bell: Smart IT Notifications

Get real-time updates delivered directly to your designated Slack channels: New IT tickets from employees requesting hardware, software, or technical support

Ticket status changes, assignments, and priority updates

High-priority escalations requiring immediate attention

Service requests for equipment orders and access changes :robot_face: Intelligent IT Assistant Bot

Chat with the Harmony bot using natural language to get instant answers from your corporate IT knowledge base: Ask IT procedures: "How do I set up a new employee's laptop?"

Get troubleshooting help: "User can't connect to WiFi, what should I check?"

Check policies: "What's our password policy for new accounts?"

Create tickets: "Create a ticket for printer issues in conference room B"

Access knowledge base: "Show me the steps to install Office 365" :zap: Multiple Ways to Interact

Direct messages: Send any IT question directly to the Harmony bot

Slash commands: Use /harmony commands for quick actions

Channel mentions: Get help in team channels where the bot is invited :shield: Enterprise-Ready Security

Harmony only accesses channels where explicitly invited

All data transmission uses industry-standard encryption

Integration can be revoked anytime from your Slack settings :gear: Simple Setup

Connect Harmony to Slack in minutes through your Harmony dashboard—no complex configuration required.

Turn your Slack workspace into a powerful IT command center where issues get resolved faster and teams stay informed. * Harmony uses large language models (LLMs) to generate responses, summaries, and other outputs. These outputs may be inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading. Please verify information before acting on it.