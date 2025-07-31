Data retention policy
Harmony's retention policy is managed according to customer's preferences - either we do not delete data at all, or based on time frame per customer's configuration, or per specific user request with respect to GDPR policies.
Data archiving and removal policy
Harmony will remove data only per user's request with respect to GDPR policies
Data storage policy
Harmony stores customer data within the region requested by a customer, with respect to GDPR policies
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT, AWS Nova
LLM retention settings
Harmony's LLM do not store any data, only API based
LLM data tenancy policy
Haromny's LLM operates in a multi tenancy manner. However, each tenant data is accessed and managed separately, and models are operating within a tenant's region only.
LLM data residency policy
Harmony's LLM do not store any data, only API based