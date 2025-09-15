Search, analyze, and summarize all your Slack and company data so you can move work forward faster. Glean works right inside Slack- finding what you need, recapping key conversations, and streamlining workflows- all with your full company context.

- Stay up to speed on projects, decisions, and announcements to get work done faster

- Debug instantly by stitching data across Slack, Jira, GitHub, Confluence and more

- Minimize interruptions by having Glean intercept questions- not your IT, HR, or engineering teams Please note: Glean's app uses AI so please keep in mind that not all chat results may be fully accurate. And, in order to use the Assistant view in Slack, you need to be on a paid Slack Plan.