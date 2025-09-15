Data retention policy
There is no retention of customer data.
Data archiving and removal policy
There is no retention of customer data.
Data storage policy
There is no retention of customer data.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, Claude Anthropic
LLM retention settings
0-day retention: Your data will not be stored by the LLM provider.
LLM data tenancy policy
On Glean key, the following safeguards are offered:
0-day retention: Your data will not be stored by the LLM provider.
Data will not be used to train any custom large language models.
Data encryption: All data is encrypted in transit.
LLM data residency policy
For default Glean Key model, the precise region where the LLM actually runs is determined by the Glean system and/or the LLM provider’s available regions.