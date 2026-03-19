QuestWorks Team RPG

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy QuestWorks Games, LLC retains Customer Data only as long as necessary for the purposes described in its Privacy Policy or as required by law. Trial user data is retained up to 90 days after last login, and enterprise data is retained per the executed Master Subscription Agreement. Certain anonymized analytics may be stored indefinitely but cannot be re-identified.

Data archiving and removal policy Upon account deletion, termination, or expiration of the applicable retention period, QuestWorks permanently deletes Customer Data with a 30-day backup retention window. Enterprise-level data retention and removal follow the customer’s contractual requirements under the MSA. https://www.questworks.games/msa

Data storage policy QuestWorks uses secure, cloud-based infrastructure with encryption at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.3 or higher). Data access is role-restricted, monitored, and protected by firewalls, intrusion detection, and incident-response procedures.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted Description: QuestWorks’ Platform is hosted on secure, third-party cloud infrastructure. All compute, storage, and database services are managed through trusted cloud vendors, and no on-premise servers are maintained.

Data hosting company Render Services, Inc. (primary hosting) and Supabase Inc. (database and storage)

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.questworks.games/privacy-policy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used ChatGPT/OpenAI

LLM retention settings OpenAI does not retain QuestWorks API data for training. QuestWorks keeps minimal logs per its Privacy Policy (90 days Trial / per-MSA Enterprise).

LLM data tenancy policy QuestWorks uses OpenAI’s LLM via secure API for text, feedback, and avatar features. No customer-specific training or persistent storage occurs.