Data retention policy
We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than one (1) month past the termination of the user's account. https://langfuse.com/privacy#retention
Data archiving and removal policy
We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than one (1) month past the termination of the user's account. https://langfuse.com/privacy#retention
Data storage policy
Our Data Protection Policy ensures all customer data at rest is stored on encrypted volumes, with direct employee access to production systems disabled by default. We enforce strict logical separation of customer data at both the database and API layers to prevent unauthorized access, while continuously monitoring our cloud infrastructure. Any necessary access to production data is granted on a temporary, need-to-know basis with explicit leadership approval, and all personnel are bound by non-disclosure agreements. https://langfuse.com/security/privacy-faq
Data center location(s)
Ireland, United States, Japan
Data hosting details
We host our data in AWS in the United States, Ireland, or Japan. Our users can choose where data is stored on signup.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no
LLM retention settings
All LLM features are "bring your own model". Hence according to the settings of our users.
LLM data tenancy policy
All LLM features are "bring your own model". Hence according to the settings of our users.
LLM data residency policy
All LLM features are "bring your own model". Hence according to the settings of our users.