Data retention policy
We retain Slack User IDs, Team IDs, and access tokens securely for the duration of the app installation to maintain session and authorization. User message requests and related data are temporarily cached for up to 8 hours to enable efficient processing and improved user experience. No message content is stored beyond this period
Data archiving and removal policy
We permanently delete all stored Slack User IDs, Team IDs, tokens, and cached user data immediately when a user revokes their token or uninstalls the app
Data storage policy
Data is encrypted at rest
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
GPT_4O, GPT_4O_MINI, GPT_4_32K, GPT_4_1, GPT_3_5_TURBO_16K, ZOOM_AGENT_PARSER, CLAUDE_3_5_SONNET, CLAUDE_3_5_SONNET_V2, CLAUDE_3_7_SONNET, CLAUDE_4_SONNET, ZOOM_LLAMA_3_70B, ZOOM_LLAMA_33_70B, ZOOM_LLAMA_3_70B_H100, CLAUDE_V3_HAIKU, ZOOM_SLM_SLOT
LLM retention settings
Data is cached only for eight hours
LLM data tenancy policy
Data is cached only for eight hours
LLM data residency policy
Data is cached in Redis for eight hours