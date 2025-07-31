Tiliter Vision Bot

Data retention policy
Tiliter retains Customer Data only as long as necessary to deliver Vision AI results or support debugging. Uploaded images are stored and may be retained briefly to ensure functionality and support. Data is not used for training or shared with third parties beyond required infrastructure providers.
Data archiving and removal policy
Uploaded images and related Customer Data are removed in accordance with Tiliter’s internal data handling procedures. Images are not archived unless otherwise agreed with the customer.
To request deletion, access, or transfer of your personal data, please email us at admin@tiliter.com.
Data storage policy
Tiliter stores Customer Data securely using modern cloud infrastructure and industry-standard access controls. All stored data is handled in compliance with applicable privacy and security regulations.
Data center location(s)
Australia, United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Google Gemini and others via Tiliter’s internal Vision Agent infrastructure. The model is not directly exposed to customers.
LLM retention settings
Tiliter stores input images and LLM-generated outputs for a limited period to support result delivery, debugging, or customer workflows. Data is not used for model training and is not shared with third parties beyond infrastructure providers.
LLM data tenancy policy
Each customer’s data is isolated and processed independently. Data is not shared across customers. LLM outputs are generated as part of the customer’s request pipeline and scoped to their session.
LLM data residency policy
Data is processed in Google Cloud regions selected by Tiliter, primarily in Australia. No intentional cross-region transfers outside of these areas.