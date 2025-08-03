Data retention policy
Creatify does not store any Customer Data beyond the time required to process and respond to Slack user requests. No message or personal information is retained after task completion.
Data archiving and removal policy
Admax by Creatify does not store or archive any Customer Data. All data is processed transiently and removed immediately after use.
Data storage policy
Admax by Creatify does not store any Customer Data. All data is processed in real-time and discarded immediately after use.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
Admax does not retain any customer data processed by the LLM. All data is used for real-time analysis only and is immediately discarded after processing. No data is stored or logged.
LLM data tenancy policy
Creatify’s LLM operates on servers hosted in the AWS US region. All processing is performed within this geographic zone. No customer data is stored after processing.
LLM data residency policy
All data processed by Admax’s LLM remains within the United States, on AWS servers. Customer data is not transferred or processed outside of the US region.