Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Creatify does not store any Customer Data beyond the time required to process and respond to Slack user requests. No message or personal information is retained after task completion.

Data archiving and removal policy Admax by Creatify does not store or archive any Customer Data. All data is processed transiently and removed immediately after use.

Data storage policy Admax by Creatify does not store any Customer Data. All data is processed in real-time and discarded immediately after use.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used ChatGPT

LLM retention settings Admax does not retain any customer data processed by the LLM. All data is used for real-time analysis only and is immediately discarded after processing. No data is stored or logged.

LLM data tenancy policy Creatify’s LLM operates on servers hosted in the AWS US region. All processing is performed within this geographic zone. No customer data is stored after processing.