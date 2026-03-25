Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain customer data only for as long as it is necessary to provide services, meet legal requirements, or fulfill contractual obligations. Retention periods are regularly reviewed, and data is securely deleted or anonymized once it is no longer required.

Data archiving and removal policy Inactive or outdated data is securely archived in restricted storage with limited access. When data no longer serves operational or compliance purposes, it is permanently removed following industry-standard deletion practices.

Data storage policy All customer data is stored securely using encrypted systems and access controls that protect against unauthorized use. Storage locations are reviewed to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and security standards.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details We host our data on the cloud via AWS, which follows best in class data hosting policies.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used ChatGPT 5.0

LLM retention settings We retain minimal non-sensitive data strictly for operational purposes. Slack messages and sensitive customer content are discarded after processing and not stored in our systems.

LLM data tenancy policy We store only limited non-sensitive data (such as event IDs, usage context, or configuration) required for the app to function. Sensitive customer content from Slack is never retained or repurposed for model training.