Biqli URL Shortener

Data deletion request procedure

When a user deletes their account, Biq.li automatically and permanently deletes all associated data, including shortened links, click analytics, and domain or alias configurations. This deletion is immediate and irreversible. We do not retain backups or archives of user data after account deletion. If a user submits a specific data deletion request (e.g., under GDPR or CCPA), we verify the identity and ownership of the account, then process the request within 2 business days, even if the account remains active.