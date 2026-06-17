Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Endgame retains customer data only as long as necessary to provide its services. Configuration data and customer data are stored with a limited lifetime when possible, as prescribed by Endgame's data retention policy. Log data is stored with a limited lifetime and automatically expires. Upon contract termination, customer data is removed in accordance with Endgame's data retention and removal policies.

Data archiving and removal policy Customer data is logically separated at the database and datastore level using a unique customer identifier, enabling targeted removal. Upon termination of a customer relationship or at customer request, Endgame removes all associated customer data including configuration data, processed data, and credentials. Log data that may incidentally contain customer data is automatically expired on a defined schedule.

Data storage policy All customer data is hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in the US by default, with replication across multiple US regions for redundancy and disaster recovery. Data at rest is encrypted using encryption keys, and all data in transit is encrypted via TLS. Customer credentials and tokens for third-party integrations are stored securely. Access to all production data is logged, role-restricted, and subject to approval.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.endgame.io

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic, OpenAI, Google Gemini

LLM retention settings Endgame maintains zero-data-retention agreements with its LLM providers. Customer data sent to these providers for inference is not used for model training by the providers. No customer data persists on LLM provider infrastructure beyond the API request.

LLM data tenancy policy Endgame enforces strict logical tenant isolation for all LLM interactions, scoped to the requesting customer's context using Endgame's account-level access controls. No customer's data is used in the context of another customer's requests.