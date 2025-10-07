OAD assistant

Data retention policy
Temporary data such as message payloads is stored only long enough to ensure successful delivery—typically less than 24 hours. Tokens and workspace mappings are retained while the integration remains active.
Data archiving and removal policy
Only essential operational data—workspace identifiers, access tokens, and event delivery logs—is archived for troubleshooting and compliance. Message payloads or user messages are never archived beyond transient processing.
Data storage policy
Only data necessary to support the integration between the OAD platform and users’ Slack workspaces is stored: workspace identifiers, Slack team IDs, Slack user IDs (as required for notification routing), and OAuth tokens associated with the workspace.
Content of Slack messages or full conversation histories are not stored.
Data stored inherits OAD’s broader definitions: personal identifiers, account credentials, usage-data, etc.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no