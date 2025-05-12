Coffee's app for Slack helps take away the busy work that keeps you from selling.:broom: 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗶𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗽𝘎𝘦𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘭𝘺 𝘱𝘪𝘱𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸• Deals that have no owner• Deals that have close dates in the past• Deals with no next step• Deals with no activity in the past 2 weeks:coffee: 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗽𝘈𝘐-𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴• Names, titles, locations, LinkedIn profiles for attendees• Background on company, including recent updates• History of relationship, and key points from previous meetings:sunny: 𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝗼𝗳-𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄-𝘂𝗽𝘀𝘈𝘐-𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸-𝘶𝘱𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴• Follow-up email draft• Smart summaries in your preferred sales methodology• Suggested action items• Suggested pipeline updatesWorks either with Coffee as a standalone CRM, or connected to your existing System of Record (Salesforce, HubSpot).For more information about Coffee subscription pricing, please refer to our pricing page:Note: Content generated by AI large language models (LLMs) may be inaccurate or misleading.