Coffee's app for Slack helps take away the busy work that keeps you from selling.
:broom: 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗶𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗽
𝘎𝘦𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘭𝘺 𝘱𝘪𝘱𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸
• Deals that have no owner
• Deals that have close dates in the past
• Deals with no next step
• Deals with no activity in the past 2 weeks
:coffee: 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗽
𝘈𝘐-𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴
• Names, titles, locations, LinkedIn profiles for attendees
• Background on company, including recent updates
• History of relationship, and key points from previous meetings
:sunny: 𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝗼𝗳-𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄-𝘂𝗽𝘀
𝘈𝘐-𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸-𝘶𝘱𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴
• Follow-up email draft
• Smart summaries in your preferred sales methodology
• Suggested action items
• Suggested pipeline updates
Works either with Coffee as a standalone CRM, or connected to your existing System of Record (Salesforce, HubSpot).
For more information about Coffee subscription pricing, please refer to our pricing page:https://www.coffee.ai/pricing
Note: Content generated by AI large language models (LLMs) may be inaccurate or misleading.