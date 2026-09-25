ENGLISH FOLLOW BELOW DynaMeetは、サイト訪問者の関心をリアルタイムにつかみ、商談を自動で創出する「AI SDR（Sales Development Representative）」プラットフォームです。静的なフォーム入力を待つのではなく、AIが訪問者の行動を解析して最適なタイミングでチャットを起動し、確度の高い商談機会を獲得します。 DynaMeetをSlackワークスペースと連携することで、訪問者の行動、リード獲得、ターゲット企業のインテント（関心度）に関するリアルタイムなアラートを、営業やサポートチームが普段利用しているチャンネルで直接受け取ることができます。 【DynaMeetのSlack連携でできること】

以下のタイミングで、指定したSlackチャンネルに即時通知を送ることができます。

- 初回訪問者がウェブサイトにアクセスしたとき。

- 新規リード（見込み客）を獲得したとき。

- 既存のリードがウェブサイトを再訪したとき。

- AI SDRが新しい商談（ミーティング）を自動予約したとき。

- 訪問者がチャットでメッセージを送信したとき。

- 訪問者がCSAT（顧客満足度）フォームに回答したとき。

- 訪問者が有人サポートへの切り替え（エスカレーション）を希望したとき。

- ターゲットリストに登録されている企業がサイトを訪問したとき。

- ターゲット企業が高い関心を示したとき（インテントスコアが基準値を超えたとき）。 【始め方】

DynaMeetプラットフォーム上の「Add to Slack（Slackに追加）」ボタンをクリックし、アカウントにログインしてワークスペースへのアクセスを許可してください。連携後、通知を送信するSlackチャンネルを選択できます。 (注：DynaMeetのウェブプラットフォームはAIを利用してサイト訪問者とチャットを行いますが、このSlackアプリ自体は、通知を届けるために事前にフォーマットされた標準的なAPIリクエストを送信するのみです。Slack内でLLMを用いた文章生成やAIの応答を行うものではありません。) ENGLISH VERSION

DynaMeet is an "AI SDR (Sales Development Representative)" platform that captures website visitors' interest in real-time and automatically books meetings. Instead of waiting for users to fill out static forms, our AI analyzes visitor behavior and initiates a chat at the optimal moment to capture high-intent sales opportunities. By integrating DynaMeet with your Slack workspace, your sales and support teams can receive real-time alerts about visitor behavior, lead generation, and account intent directly in the channels you already use every day. What you can do with the DynaMeet Slack integration:

You can configure DynaMeet to send instant Slack notifications when: A first-time visitor arrives on your website. A new lead is successfully captured. A known, existing lead returns to your site. The AI SDR successfully books a new meeting. A visitor sends a message in the chat widget. A visitor submits a CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) feedback form. A visitor requests to escalate the conversation to a human agent. A company from your Target Account List visits your website. A Target Account shows high intent (crossing your configured intent score threshold). How to get started:

Click the "Add to Slack" button on the DynaMeet platform, log in to your account, and authorize access to your workspace. Once connected, you can select which Slack channel should receive your notifications. (Note: While the DynaMeet web platform uses AI to chat with website visitors, this Slack app integration strictly sends standard, pre-formatted API requests to deliver notifications. It does not expose an LLM or generate AI responses within Slack itself.)