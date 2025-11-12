Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Our application retains user data only for as long as it is necessary to provide core functionality and fulfill contractual, legal, and operational requirements. Workspace, project, task, and standup-related data is retained while the workspace remains active. There is not way to delete the workspace for now. Slack-related data (such as workspace IDs, channel IDs, and standup configuration metadata) is stored only to enable the Slack standup feature and is not used for any other purpose. We do not store Slack message content beyond what is required to post standups or process user interactions. Authentication data (email, name, OAuth identifiers) is retained for account management and security purposes. Billing and payment-related data is handled and stored by Stripe. We do not store full payment details on our servers. User data is not permanently deleted while an active or historical subscription exists. In such cases, data is soft deleted, meaning it is deactivated and no longer accessible to users but retained for billing, audit, and compliance purposes.

Data archiving and removal policy Workspace administrators can request data deletion at any time using Zyraa.net When a workspace or user account is deleted, associated data (projects, tasks, lists, standup configurations, and Slack metadata) is soft deleted and made inaccessible to all users. For workspaces associated with an active or historical subscription, data is retained in a soft-deleted (archived) state to support billing reconciliation, audit requirements, dispute resolution, and legal compliance. Soft-deleted data is not used for analytics, marketing, or product improvement and is accessible only to authorized personnel when required for compliance purposes.

Data storage policy We store and process user data solely to provide and operate the core functionality of the application. User account data (name, email, authentication identifiers) is stored securely using industry-standard encryption and access controls. Workspace, project, task, and list data is stored in our primary application database and is logically isolated per workspace. We store Slack data (workspace IDs, channel IDs, standup configuration, and OAuth tokens) only to enable Slack standup functionality and is encrypted at rest. We do not store Slack message content beyond what is required to deliver standups or process user interactions. Billing and payment information is processed and stored by Stripe. We do not store full credit card or sensitive payment details on our systems. We store large files like PDF, PNG and Documents to AWS S3

Data center location(s) United States, India

Data hosting details We hosting the Application using Heroku in US region and we are using AWS, Mumbai Instance for MongoDB Database

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no