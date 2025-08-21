Data retention policy
No user data is explicitly collected or retained. Ancillary data like IP addresses or query strings may be received and logged as part of operating the service.
Data archiving and removal policy
No user data is explicitly collected or retained. Server logs containing ancillary data are removed automatically after 30 days.
Data storage policy
No user data is explicitly collected or retained. Server logs are encrypted in transit and at rest.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no