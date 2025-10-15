Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy 1. Data Retention Policy Purpose: This policy defines how long customer and business data are retained within our systems. Policy: Customer data (including account information, configuration, and usage data) is retained for the duration of the customer’s active subscription or engagement with our services. Upon termination of the customer relationship, all customer data is retained for up to 90 days to support billing reconciliation, potential reactivation, and legal requirements, unless otherwise requested by the customer or required by law. After the retention period, data will be permanently deleted from production and backup systems in accordance with the data removal process.

Data archiving and removal policy 2. Data Archival and Removal Policy Purpose: To ensure customer data is managed responsibly and deleted securely once it is no longer needed. Policy: We do not archive customer data once the customer relationship ends. Data identified for removal is securely deleted from active systems and backups within 90 days, using industry-standard deletion and overwriting mechanisms. In case of a customer data deletion request (e.g., GDPR “Right to be Forgotten”), data is erased from all systems within 30 days of verification. No physical or offline archival of customer data is maintained.

Data storage policy 3. Data Storage Policy Purpose: To define where and how customer data is stored, ensuring compliance with regional and contractual obligations. Policy: Data is stored in cloud environments hosted in geo-specific regions based on the customer’s location and regulatory requirements (e.g., EU data in EU regions, US data in US regions). All data is encrypted at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption (AES-256 for storage and TLS 1.2+ for transmission). Access to storage systems is restricted based on least-privilege principles and monitored through secure access controls and logging. No customer data is transferred outside the designated geo-location without explicit consent or legal necessity.

App/service has sub-processors no