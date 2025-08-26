Mintive (formerly MintMCP) sends security and governance alerts from your Mintive organization to the Slack channels you choose. Rule alerts: When a rule matches, Mintive posts to a channel of your choice. Rules can match:

• MCP tool calls through the Mintive gateway or from agent hooks. You can alert on every call, or only the first use of each tool or server.

• Prompts sent through the Mintive LLM Gateway, including PII and regex matches.

• Mintive-managed detections for secrets, PII, and prompt injection. MCP server change alerts: Mintive posts when a connected MCP server adds, removes, or changes a tool, including changes to its description or annotations. Account linking: Users can link their Slack account to their Mintive account. Coworker agents in slack

Mintive can bring your team's AI coworker agents into Slack. For each agent, Mintive creates and installs a separate Slack app owned by the person who set it up, and keeps it up to date (Add to Slack). People @mention an agent in a channel or message it directly, and it replies in the thread, showing its progress as it works, with a Stop button to end a request. Each agent only uses the tools and data your admins have connected to it. AI disclaimer

The Mintive app itself doesn't use AI. Coworker agents created through Mintive do: they use AI models to generate responses, summaries and other output, which can be inaccurate or incomplete. Review their output before relying on it, especially for important decisions.