Data retention policy
Audit logs and usage reports are retained for 30 days by default, with organization-configurable retention. Enterprise customers can disable storage of gateway prompts, responses, and tool-call content. Coworker Agent run history retains full transcripts and is not covered by gateway zero-data-retention settings. Account and integration configuration is retained while needed to provide the service. Retention details: https://www.mintmcp.com/docs/zero-data-retention. Privacy policy: https://www.mintmcp.com/privacy.
Data archiving and removal policy
When personal information is no longer needed for a legitimate business purpose, MintMCP deletes or anonymizes it. If immediate deletion from backup archives is not possible, the information is securely stored and isolated from further processing until deletion is possible. Customers can contact support@mintmcp.com to request deletion. See https://www.mintmcp.com/privacy.
Data storage policy
MintMCP stores account, integration, and operational data in cloud-hosted infrastructure with organization-scoped access controls. Slack OAuth access and refresh tokens are encrypted before database storage using AES-256-GCM. Stored gateway content depends on the organization's retention settings; Coworker Agents retain run transcripts. US and EU deployments are available. Security and subprocessor information: https://trust.mintmcp.com/.
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted SaaS with US and EU deployments. Application hosting, managed databases, and hosted-server infrastructure are operated by third-party cloud providers. VPC and self-hosted options are available on request.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude and OpenAI models, depending on the Coworker Agent and the organization's configured model provider and policy. The LLM gateway also supports Fireworks-hosted models. Available models are controlled by administrators.
LLM retention settings
MintMCP audit logs and usage reports default to 30-day retention and can be configured by the organization. Enterprise customers can disable gateway prompt, response, and tool-call content storage. Coworker Agent run transcripts remain stored and are outside gateway zero-data-retention settings. External model-provider retention follows the selected provider's terms and customer agreement; MintMCP does not automatically enable provider-side zero data retention.
LLM data tenancy policy
MintMCP uses shared SaaS infrastructure with organization-scoped access controls for agent configuration, credentials, and run history. Each Coworker Agent uses its assigned tools and credentials. Model requests are sent to the provider configured for the agent or gateway policy, subject to that provider's tenancy terms.
LLM data residency policy
MintMCP offers US and EU deployments for application data storage. Processing by an external model provider follows the selected provider, endpoint, and customer agreement. MintMCP application residency does not by itself guarantee that every external model provider processes data in the same region.