Channel Herald Newsletter brings curated daily news directly into your Slack channels, helping teams stay informed without leaving their workspace. Teams lose time jumping between news sites, email newsletters, and dashboards just to stay informed. Channel Herald delivers relevant external updates straight into Slack, so important information shows up where teams already work. Instead of chasing headlines or inboxes, Channel Herald surfaces curated news from outside your organization, creating lightweight discussion starters and keeping teams aware of industry trends without constant context switching. Once installed, use the /channelherald command to get started