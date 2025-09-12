Dash for Slack helps you easily find and understand the conversations and files that matter most. After a quick authentication, you can connect Slack to Dash and search across your messages, threads, and attachments in real time. Dash makes it simple to bring the right information to the surface, right when you need it.
Dropbox Dash is an AI-powered universal search and productivity hub that unifies files, messages, and knowledge across workplace apps. It unlocks organizational knowledge by answering questions and helping users quickly find the right content—so teams can stay focused on what matters most.
With the native Dash AI app in Slack, you can interact with Dash just as you would in the main product — asking questions, getting summaries, and retrieving insights — all from within Slack. Responses are powered by Dash, which means they can include not only Slack content but also information from other tools and sources you’ve connected. This makes it easy to catch up, find answers, and stay informed without ever leaving Slack.
With Dash’s integration for Slack, your team can stay focused, aligned, and move projects forward with less effort.
You must be on one of the following Slack plans to add Slack to Dash:
- Slack Free
- Slack Pro
- Slack Business+
- Slack Enterprise+
This integration uses Slack’s Real-time Search API, which offers enhanced search for Slack Pro, Business+ and Enterprise+ users. If you’re using Slack Free, you can expect basic keyword search for Slack in Dash.
Data exchanged between Dash and the Dash Slack AI App will be deleted in accordance with your organization’s or workspace’s data retention policy in Slack after the app is uninstalled from your Slack workspace.
Data exchanged between Dash and the Dash Slack AI App is subject to Slack's Data Access API Data privacy policy: https://docs.slack.dev/ai/using-data-access-api/#privacy
AI-generated answers may be inaccurate.