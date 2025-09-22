KI Frantelligence

Data retention policy
Frantelligence will implement and maintain commercially reasonable security measures to protect Customer Data from unauthorized access or use. Customer Data stored will be retained for the duration of the Customer’s subscription unless the Customer requests deletion or as required by applicable laws.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon expiration or termination of an Order, Customer’s access to and Vendor’s obligations to provide the Services, Support, and Technical Services described in the Order and any Software will cease. During a Subscription Term and for the 30 day period immediately following the date of expiration or earlier termination of the applicable Subscription Term, Customer may export data or information that Customer (including its Users) submits to the Services, including from Third-Party Platforms from the applicable Service using the export features described in the applicable Documentation. Customer Data and other Confidential Information, as defined in Section 17, may be retained in Recipient’s standard backups notwithstanding any obligation to delete the applicable Confidential Information but will remain subject to this Agreement’s confidentiality restrictions. Upon written request within 30 days following termination, Frantelligence will provide Customer with a one-time export of their Customer Data and Customer-Specific AI Output in a commonly used machine-readable format. After this period, Frantelligence may delete or archive such data at its discretion. As Recipient, each party will:
(a) hold Confidential Information in confidence and not disclose it to third parties except as permitted in this Agreement, including Section 4.1 (Use of Customer Data); and
(b) only use confidential information to fulfill its obligations and exercise its rights in this Agreement.
At Discloser’s request, Recipient will delete all Confidential Information, except, in the case where Vendor is the Recipient, Vendor may retain the Customer’s Confidential Information to the extent required to continue to provide the Services. Recipient may disclose Confidential Information to its employees, agents, contractors, and other representatives having a legitimate need to know (including, for Vendor, the subcontractors referenced in Section 21.9), provided it remains responsible for their compliance with this Section 17 and they are bound to confidentiality obligations no less protective than this Section 17
Data storage policy
Frantelligence maintains secure data systems for long-term storage of Customer Data, including, but not limited to, documents uploaded by the Customer and data retrieved via API integrations. Frantelligence may retain records of data access and processing logs for compliance, security monitoring, fraud prevention, and improvement of services.
Frantelligence may store Customer inputs and outputs for the purpose of making them available to the Customer as part of the Services. Frantelligence may analyze anonymized and aggregated usage patterns solely to enhance the functionality, security, and performance of the Services.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
The app uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 model to provide AI-powered intelligence and generate responses for users in real-time.
LLM retention settings
User inputs sent to GPT-4 are processed in real-time and are not stored permanently by Frantelligence. OpenAI may temporarily store inputs to provide the service and improve models in accordance with their data retention policies, but no customer-specific
LLM data tenancy policy
All user inputs processed by GPT-4 series models are handled on a per-request basis. User data is not shared across other tenants or customers, ensuring strict isolation of each user’s queries and responses.
LLM data residency policy
User data sent to GPT-4 series models is processed in OpenAI’s secure cloud infrastructure. OpenAI operates its services primarily in the United States and other global regions, following industry-standard security and privacy practices.