Data retention policy
Refinder's will retain Customer Data (such as user access tokens, channel information, and user preferences) only for as long as the app is installed in the customer's workspace. This data is essential for providing the core functionality of our service.
Data archiving and removal policy
When a user deletes their Refinder workspace or an agent, all associated Slack data, specifically the member's Slack tokens and channel information, is immediately and permanently removed from our active systems.
Data storage policy
All Customer Data is securely stored on Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers located in the United States (ap-northeast-2 region). We employ industry-standard security measures to protect data, including encryption in transit (using TLS 1.2 or higher) and encryption at rest (using AES-256). Access to customer data is strictly limited to authorized personnel only.
Data center location(s)
Republic of Korea
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on AWS (ap-northeast-2, Seoul region)
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
ChatGPT, GEMINI, AWS NOVA
LLM retention settings
Refinder keeps no LLM data beyond response generation. Providers may briefly hold it for abuse checks. For context, Refinder temporarily stores parts of chats, then deletes them.
LLM data tenancy policy
Refinder’s LLMs operate in a multi-tenant environment provided by each LLM vendor. Customer queries are processed per request and are not shared across tenants.
LLM data residency policy
LLM providers (OpenAI, Google, AWS) process data in secure cloud regions. Refinder prevents long-term storage outside AWS Seoul, except briefly during model inference.