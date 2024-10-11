Pluga is a no-code platform that integrates your favorite apps, automating tasks and boosting productivity. With an easy-to-use interface, it streamlines workflows effortlessly. Perfect for startups and small businesses looking to scale efficiently. Pluga supports all your favorite apps like Gmail, HubSpot, Typeform, and more. In just a few clicks, you can set up automated workflows that turn Slack into the ultimate data center for your team. Bring calendar events, new ecommerce orders, or new lead details straight into chat, and so much more. Some things you can do with Pluga + Slack

- Post details of new orders in your ecommerce app into a Slack channel

- Send form responses to a Slack channel

- Notify your team everytime a new event is scheduled.