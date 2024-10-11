Data retention policy
The Pluga Platform will not retain personal information any longer than is necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was processed, including the security of processing in compliance with legal and regulatory obligations (for example, auditing, accounting and terms statutory retention), litigation regarding processing, as well as for the establishment, exercise or defense of its legitimate interest.
Data archiving and removal policy
The Pluga Platform has its own routine for deleting user generated data retained for more than six months (input and output logs, for example).
Nevertheless, the Pluga Platform reserves the right to archive certain data, always anonymized, for statistical analysis, for example, the growth rate of using a tool integrated with the Pluga platform.
Data storage policy
The Pluga Platform stores users data on his databases, hosted by Amazon Web Services.
Data center location(s)
Brazil
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted only.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no