Sunny Workplace®

Data retention policy
Data retention is based on valid reasons, and customers can request the deletion of their information. Requests should be authenticated and evaluated for legitimacy. Deletion may be withheld if it disrupts services. Anonymization of personal data may be considered before deletion, except where prohibited.
Data currently will be retained indefinitely or as agreed upon with the customer.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data will be permanently deleted from cloud storage, databases, and backups using
secure deletion protocols (e.g., cryptographic erasure or overwriting techniques) to prevent recovery. Data from backup systems will be purged according to the backup retention policy agreed upon with the customer. As per the contractual obligations, one-time export may be shared with the customer in the format agreed.
Data storage policy
Data is store in secure (auth protected) Azure Postgres DB and Private Blob storage with standard encryption methods, including HTTPS with the TLS algorithm, to keep transmitted data confidential.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted
Data hosting company
Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no