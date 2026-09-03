What Sunny does

Sunny Workplace builds high-performing, engaged teams by embedding modern team building into the flow of work. Through science-backed Pulse Checks, Sunny gives HR leaders and managers a real-time view of what teams need now and turns those insights into practical actions. Why teams use Sunny Engagement surveys are important, but they're only a snapshot. Sunny helps teams understand what's happening between surveys and take action while it can still make a difference. Sunny helps organizations:

● See how Team Vitals™ are changing over time.

● Turn real-time insights into practical, meaningful action.

● Give managers simple ways to strengthen engagement, culture, and team performance. It all happens within the tools teams already use. Engagement becomes something teams continuously improve, not just measure once a year. What you can do with Sunny Workplace® ● Get a real-time read on Team Vitals

◦ Employees complete quick Pulse Checks that give managers and HR leaders a timely view of how teams are doing across Energy, Alignment, Safety, Support, and Recognition.

● See clear, team-level insights

◦ Sunny surfaces trends in Team Vitals so leaders can understand what teams need now and where action can make the biggest impact.

● Get practical next steps

◦ Managers receive tailored recommendations based on team needs, making it easier to move from insight to action.

● Create everyday moments of connection

◦ Sunny Connect brings fun, lightweight prompts into a dedicated Slack channel to get teammates talking and sharing throughout the workweek.

• Build stronger, more engaged teams

◦ Managers get simple, ready-to-run Team Experiences that strengthen engagement, trust, and connection without adding another program to manage. Privacy-first by design

Sunny is built to support trust, not monitoring. ● Insights are aggregated at the team level.

● Individual responses are never shared.

● The goal is understanding patterns, not tracking people. How it works

1. Install Sunny Workplace in Slack.

2. Managers onboard and invite their teams.

3. Employees complete lightweight Pulse Checks directly in Slack.

4. Sunny turns those responses into real-time Team Vitals and tailored recommendations.

5. Managers get practical actions and Team Experiences to help improve engagement over time. Built for real teams

Sunny Workplace® is easy to adopt, simple to maintain, and delivers value without operational drag. Don't just measure engagement. Improve it.