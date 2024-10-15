Data retention policy
Julius AI retains Customer Data for as long as an account remains active and for up to 30 days following account termination to allow restoration if needed.
Data archiving and removal policy
Julius AI does not archive Customer Data. Backups are maintained solely for business continuity and disaster recovery, stored in encrypted form with strict access controls, and automatically purged in accordance with Julius AI’s Data Management and Retention Policy.
Data storage policy
Julius AI stores Customer Data securely on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using encrypted storage for all data at rest and in transit. Access is restricted through role-based controls and multi-factor authentication. Data residency and handling comply with Julius AI’s Information Security and Privacy Policies.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
ChatGPT & Claude
LLM retention settings
Julius AI does not allow LLM providers (OpenAI or Anthropic) to retain, log, or use Customer Data for model training. Prompts and responses are processed transiently through API calls and are not stored by the LLM providers.
LLM data tenancy policy
Julius AI’s LLM integrations operate in a secure, multi-tenant cloud environment with strict logical data separation. Customer prompts and responses are processed via OpenAI and Anthropic enterprise APIs, which do not retain or train on Customer Data.
LLM data residency policy
Julius AI operates on a multi-tenant architecture while ensuring logical data separation. Customer prompts and outputs are processed via API calls to trusted LLM providers (OpenAI and Anthropic) under enterprise agreements that prohibit model training.