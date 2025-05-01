Data retention policy

We do not store any personal user data (PII). We retain only the minimum, non-sensitive information required to post notifications to your Slack channels: - Channel IDs where you set up subscriptions. - Workspace ID and the Slack access token needed to send messages. - The mapping entry that links the user's Slack account to their SonarQube Cloud (SQC) account, and the associated SQC project IDs for subscriptions. This data is kept only until the user removes a subscription via the unsubscribe command or until a full data deletion request is processed by our support team.