Your customers are already telling you what to build. It's in Slack threads, support tickets, sales calls, and GitHub issues, scattered across a dozen tools. By the time someone triages it, the moment's gone. Coding isn't the slow part.
Modem reads all of it. It keeps one picture of what your customers want, what you're building, and how it's landing.
• Ask it anything. @-mention or DM - it remembers your team's conversations.
• Use the assistant pane. Open Modem from Slack's AI sidebar - it picks up the channel you're in.
• Turn talk into work. File Linear or Jira tickets, draft release notes, or summarize threads.
• Hear about it first. Modem posts to channels you pick when a topic spikes or a request ships.
• Invite it to a channel and it clusters what it hears into topics. No tagging, no triage.Also connects to
Discord, email, Zendesk, Intercom, Linear, Jira, Notion, GitHub, Stripe, Salesforce, PostHog, Cursor, Devin, Claude Code, and any MCP server.Pricing
Free plan. 14-day free trial. Paid plans available at modem.dev/pricing
:warning: AI disclaimer
Modem runs on large language models. Like any generative AI, it can get things wrong. Answers, summaries, tickets, and release notes can be inaccurate or incomplete. Read what it gives you before you act on it or send it to a customer. Modem can't change your account settings, and only uses the tools you give it.Privacy and securityPrivacy policy
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