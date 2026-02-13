Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Modem retains customer data for the duration of the paid subscription. On cancellation, or at the customer's request, data is permanently deleted from production. Restricted and confidential data is securely deleted once it no longer has a documented business use. Backups follow the same policy and are purged within 90 days.

Data archiving and removal policy Modem retains Slack data only as long as needed to provide the service. We do not archive it to any separate or long-term store. Stored: messages, channel and user metadata, and file references from the channels a workspace admin connects. Modem cannot access channels it has not been added to. Removal: - Uninstall - ingestion stops immediately, the workspace connection is deactivated, and all organization access to it is revoked. - Account deletion - deleting a Modem organization permanently removes its data from production. - On request - at any time; see our deletion procedure. - Backups - deleted data is purged from encrypted backups within 90 days and never restored to production. Restricted and confidential data is securely deleted once it no longer has a documented business use.

Data storage policy Customer data is stored in a Neon-hosted PostgreSQL database in the United States, encrypted at rest and in transit (TLS 1.2 or higher). Tenants are isolated by application-level organization scoping and PostgreSQL row-level security. Credentials and OAuth tokens are encrypted at rest with AES-256-GCM. Production access requires a documented business need and multi-factor authentication, and is logged.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted (Neon)

Data hosting company Neon, Cloudflare, Vercel

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://app.mycroft.io/trust/modem

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Opus/Sonnet/Haiku, Google Gemini

LLM retention settings No data retention is configured.

LLM data tenancy policy Modem does not build or post-train its own models with customer data - we rely on the foundation model providers.