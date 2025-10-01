Background coding agents that code or complete tasks for you, directly from Slack
Mention @Tembo in any channel or thread with a task. Tembo extracts context from the thread, spins up a background agent, and works in a cloud dev environment with a full VM. You’ll get status updates and a GitHub PR when it’s done.
Of course Tembo uses large language models (LLMs) and coding agents under the hood. While these agents are awesome at completing most engineering tasks, they may occasionally generate inaccurate, incomplete, or incorrect responses. Always review code changes, pull requests, and suggestions carefully before merging or deploying. Use your best judgment and verify critical changes through your standard code review process.
What You Can Do
• Fix bugs: @Tembo fix the login issue
• Target a repo: @Tembo [repo=org/repo] add logging
• Give feedback directly in the thread: reply with @Tembo [follow-up task]
• Manage agents using message options: add follow-up, delete, view ID
How It Works
1. Mention @Tembo with a prompt
2. Tembo launches an isolated machine with your repo
3. The agent reads thread context, runs code, and pushes changes
Installation
1. Go to the integrations tab in https://app.tembo.io
after signing up
2. Click "Install" on the Slack integration card
3. Install the app and complete setup
Learn more at https://docs.tembo.io/integrations/slack