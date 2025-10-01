Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Tembo retains your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes and criteria outlined in our Privacy Policy. You have control to delete conversations by disconnecting your Tembo account from the Tembo in Slack app and/or by request deletion via emailing us at support@tembo.io.

Data archiving and removal policy Tembo will archive/remove any data upon user request. Users can contact us via our discord or support@tembo.io as well as security@tembo.io.

Data storage policy We employ strong safeguards to protect your information, though no online system is completely risk-free. Consider this when sharing data with Tembo.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Claude, Open GPT models, Composer 1, Gemini

LLM retention settings By default, your Slack conversations aren't used to train any models or stored within them.

LLM data tenancy policy By default, data centers are multi-tenancy, unless otherwise agreed upon.