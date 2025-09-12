Poll & Surveys - Simple polls

Polls & Surveys :bar_chart: is the #1 Polls and Surveys app for Slack
.
It's the simplest way to boost employee engagement, gather insights, and build stronger culture in remote and hybrid teams. Unlimited professional polls and surveys for free. All features included
(up to 30 votes per poll) Need more? Unlimited usage at $19.95/month forever
‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾Why our customers love us
"Polls & Surveys is incredibly simple to use. Creating a poll takes seconds, and our team engagement has skyrocketed."
:star::star::star::star::star: – Alex Johnson, People Experience Lead
"We run everything from quick icebreakers to strategic surveys directly in Slack. It’s changed the way we gather feedback."
:star::star::star::star::star: – Priya Mehta, Head of HR & Culture
‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾Why companies choose Polls & Surveys :bar_chart:
:first_place_medal: Ease of Use
- Just type
/poll
in Slack and get started.
- One-click answers
, no chasing, no external links no emoji hacks.
- Powerful
analytics reporting
and exports
- Best in class support
. We’re here whenever you need help!
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:partying_face: All the Features You Need
- :white_check_mark: Five question types: single select, multi select, ranked choice, scale rating, short answer
- :raised_hands: Q&A and AMA functionality for all hands and other group meetings
- :memo: Multiple-question polls & surveys
- :clock1: Recurring and scheduled polls
- :bust_in_silhouette: Anonymous polls for sensitive topics
- :lock: Hidden results for selective visibility
- :sparkles: Curated template gallery + create your own templates
- :hammer_and_wrench: Drafts and test polls before launch
- :inbox_tray: Export results to .csv
- :bell: Automated and on-demand reminders to boost responses
- :busts_in_silhouette: Run polls in public channels or private DMs
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:moneybag: Best Price in the Market
Get unlimited polls + unlimited responses
(up to 30 respondents per single poll) for free
.
Need more? Pay just $19.95/month for everything
- no confusing tiers, no price increases, no surprises.
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With Polls & Surveys, we help teams of any size create connection, clarity, and culture
. All within Slack. :blush: Try Polls & Surveys for Slack today!
Need some help? Reach out to giacomo@simpleworkapps.com