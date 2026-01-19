Data retention policy
Ledge stores Customer Data only for as long as it is required to provide the service
Data archiving and removal policy
According to company policy, upon customer request, or following termination, Ledge will remove all Customer Data from its storage. Data deletion requests may be submitted in writing to data-deletion@ledge.co.
Data storage policy
Ledge stores and processes Customer Data only as necessary to provide and operate the service. Customer Data is stored in secure cloud infrastructure with access limited to authorized personnel and protected using industry-standard security controls (including encryption in transit and at rest).
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Data is hosted in the cloud on AWS US East-1 data center, mainly on S3 and RDS
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Antrhopic
LLM retention settings
Data is not used for training. LLM providers might retain data up to 30 days.
LLM data tenancy policy
Ledge uses third‑party LLM services as subprocessors for inference. Requests are made under Ledge-controlled accounts/projects, and Customer Data is logically isolated from other customers’ data (no cross‑tenant access).
LLM data residency policy
LM requests are processed in the LLM provider’s infrastructure in the region(s) configured for our service.