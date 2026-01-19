Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Ledge stores Customer Data only for as long as it is required to provide the service

Data archiving and removal policy According to company policy, upon customer request, or following termination, Ledge will remove all Customer Data from its storage. Data deletion requests may be submitted in writing to data-deletion@ledge.co.

Data storage policy Ledge stores and processes Customer Data only as necessary to provide and operate the service. Customer Data is stored in secure cloud infrastructure with access limited to authorized personnel and protected using industry-standard security controls (including encryption in transit and at rest).

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Data is hosted in the cloud on AWS US East-1 data center, mainly on S3 and RDS

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.ledge.co/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Antrhopic

LLM retention settings Data is not used for training. LLM providers might retain data up to 30 days.

LLM data tenancy policy Ledge uses third‑party LLM services as subprocessors for inference. Requests are made under Ledge-controlled accounts/projects, and Customer Data is logically isolated from other customers’ data (no cross‑tenant access).