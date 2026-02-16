TruffleHog Enterprise

Data retention policy
No raw secrets are ever retained. We don’t store or log the credentials we find. Each finding keeps only a redacted snippet (e.g. sk_live_1234...), a cryptographic fingerprint, and source metadata. Customer Data is retained for the duration of the customer's active subscription. Scan findings and related metadata are stored in encrypted form and are removed on account termination or on request.
Data archiving and removal policy
Truffle removes Customer Data upon subscription termination or verified deletion request. Findings are soft-purged and then permanently deleted; transient event data is deleted on a rolling basis via automated background jobs.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored encrypted at rest in Google Cloud. Access is restricted via IAM and least-privilege service accounts.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Google Cloud Platform.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no