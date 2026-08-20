Sliq is an AI GTM agent for founders and sales teams. Instead of spending hours on prospecting, research, and outreach, you describe your ideal customer in a Slack message and Sliq runs the motion for you. You get visibility into what the agent does as it reports back through Slack. What teams use Sliq for

• Automated prospecting and outreach: Sliq finds people matching your ICP, researches each one, and sends personalized LinkedIn connection requests, messages, emails, and follow-ups.

• Nurturing top accounts: Sliq monitors your key accounts for LinkedIn posts and news events, then drafts personalized comments or messages grounded in that research.

• Prospect lists from LinkedIn posts: Sliq pulls the people who liked or commented on a post, filters them against your ICP, and reaches out.

• Finding buyers already in your network: Sliq searches your existing LinkedIn network for people who match your ICP. How Sliq works in Slack

• DM Sliq to kick off or manage any of the above

• @mention Sliq in any channel it's been added to, and it replies in a thread

• Sliq proactively DMs you results, daily digests, and anything needing your approval

• Check the app's Home tab for your recent activity Slack plan requirements

A paid Slack plan is required to access the Sliq AI agent in Slack's AI agent container, including streamed responses and the threaded conversation view. All other Sliq features work on free Slack plans — DMs, @mentions in channels, notifications, and the Home tab. Sliq uses large language models to generate responses. While we work to ensure accuracy, AI-generated content may occasionally contain errors or inaccuracies. Always verify important information independently.