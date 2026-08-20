Data retention policy
Sliq retains Customer Data for as long as the customer's account is active. This includes OAuth tokens, user account mappings, and chat session history with the Sliq bot. When a user disconnects an integration, the associated tokens are deleted immediately. Slack message content exchanged with the Sliq bot is stored to maintain conversation context across sessions. OAuth tokens are encrypted.
Data archiving and removal policy
Sliq does not archive Customer Data to separate storage. When a user disconnects Slack, their OAuth tokens and user mappings are deleted immediately. If no other users remain on the workspace, the workspace bot token is also removed. Customers can request full account deletion by contacting hello@getsliq.com.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored in an encrypted PostgreSQL database hosted on AWS (us-east-2) with TLS-enforced connections (sslmode=require). File storage uses AWS S3 with server-side encryption. Task queuing uses Redis with SSL in production.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on AWS
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude Sonnet 5 and Claude Opus 5, accessed via AWS Bedrock
LLM retention settings
Amazon Bedrock does not store or log prompts and completions. No Customer Data is retained by the LLM provider after inference. Sliq stores conversation history in its own database to maintain chat context.
LLM data tenancy policy
Sliq's LLM operates within AWS Bedrock, which deploys models in AWS-owned accounts that model providers (Anthropic) have no access to. Customer prompts and completions are not accessible to Anthropic and are not used to train any AWS or third-party models
LLM data residency policy
Sliq's LLM inference runs on AWS Bedrock in the US East region. All data remains within AWS infrastructure. Anthropic does not have access to the deployment accounts where models are hosted.