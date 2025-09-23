FlowTogether: ADHD Focus Sessions

"I finally wrote that proposal I'd been putting off for weeks. 50 minutes, done."

"Virtual body doubling right in Slack. No extra apps, no strangers, just my team."

"The hardest part about deep work is starting. This solves that."

FlowTogether is virtual body doubling for Slack teams. A focus technique popular in ADHD communities. When you can't focus alone, start with someone else.The secret to starting isn't willpower. It's company. Book a quick session, join a huddle, mute and dive in. Same room energy. No room required.• Book a session: Pick a time and invite 1-3 teammates• Join the huddle: Share what you're tackling• Work in focused silence: Everyone mutes and dives in• Check in at the end: Share what you got done, book the next one: A focus technique for ADHD. We stay focused when others are working nearby.: Way harder to bail when someone's waiting: Everything happens in Slack where you already work: One productive session leads to the next• Quick booking via shortcuts or app home• Auto-reminders 10 minutes before• Progress timer during sessions• Dedicatedchannel• Works with any task you've been avoiding: code, writing, admin, emails• ADHD professionals who use body doubling to focus at work• Remote teams who miss working alongside someone• Anyone struggling to stay focused while working from home• That task you've been putting off for weeksSetup takes 30 seconds.