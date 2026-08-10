Quizify.io

Data retention policy
We retain customer data only as long as it is necessary to provide our services. Data will be retained for a maximum of 30 days after account deletion unless required for legal or compliance purposes.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer data is permanently deleted from our systems within 30 days of account deletion.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored securely in encrypted databases in compliance with industry standards (AES-256 at rest, TLS 1.2+ in transit).
Data center location(s)
India
Data hosting company
Cloudways
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no