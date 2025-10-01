HackerOne Bot

Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
HackerOne supports major enterprise SSO providers including Okta, Google, Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD), OneLogin, Ping Identity, Duo, JumpCloud, MS ADFS, and other SAML 2.0 compatible providers.
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@hackerone.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
yes
Requires third party authorization/connections
no