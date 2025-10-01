HackerOne Bot

Data archival and removal follows the procedures outlined in our privacy policy at

For the Slack integration: - Configuration data is deleted when the integration is removed via HackerOne program settings - Users can request data deletion by contacting privacy@hackerone.com - No long-term archival of integration data is performed Note: Uninstalling the Slack app from your workspace does not delete configuration data stored in HackerOne. Users must remove the integration via HackerOne program settings for full data removal.