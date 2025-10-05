Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Mernin Labs retains user and workspace data for up to 12 months. We have implemented a scheduled database script that will delete all user profile and usage event data older than 12 months from our PostgreSQL database. For example: DELETE FROM usage_events WHERE created_at < NOW() - INTERVAL '12 months'; As of now, no user data is older than this retention window, but this process is in place for all future data.

Data archiving and removal policy Upon app uninstallation, all user and workspace data (including preferences, settings, and usage events) are deleted from our systems within 30 days. Users may also request data deletion at any time via hey@merninbot.com.

Data storage policy Mernin Labs stores user preferences, settings, and event metadata in a secure, encrypted cloud database. No Slack message content is stored. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Neon (for PostgreSQL database), Vercel (for web services)

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://merninbot.com/privacy-full

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT-4, DALL-E 3

LLM retention settings OpenAI API is configured so that prompts and generated content are not retained for training or analysis. Per OpenAI policy, API data is not stored for model training.

LLM data tenancy policy Mernin Bot sends only the prompt and selected theme or rhyme concept to OpenAI’s API for content generation. No user-identifiable information or Slack message content is sent to OpenAI. Each API request is processed independently and is not pooled with ot