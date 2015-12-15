Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. Customer Data is only retained as long as we have a legal basis for doing so in order to provide services to our customers

Data archiving and removal policy Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. We remove all live data about a customer when they delete their account on our service. Customer Data may be retained for up to 30 days in historic backups.

Data storage policy Customer Data is all stored in the United States and it is encrypted both at rest and while in transit.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Data is all stored in the cloud with one of a few select providers.

Data hosting company Amazon AWS, Heroku, Fly.io

App/service has sub-processors yes