Data retention policy
Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. Customer Data is only retained as long as we have a legal basis for doing so in order to provide services to our customers
Data archiving and removal policy
Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. We remove all live data about a customer when they delete their account on our service. Customer Data may be retained for up to 30 days in historic backups.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is all stored in the United States and it is encrypted both at rest and while in transit.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Data is all stored in the cloud with one of a few select providers.
Data hosting company
Amazon AWS, Heroku, Fly.io
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors