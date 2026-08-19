Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Niteshift retains Customer Data only as long as needed to provide the service: customer content is retained for the life of the customer relationship per our Data Management Policy, operational and security logs are retained for up to one year, and encrypted backups follow a 30-day rotation.

Data archiving and removal policy Customer Data is deleted within 30 days of contract termination through. Data under legal hold is retained only as required and deleted when the hold ends.

Data storage policy Customer Data is stored on AWS in the United States, encrypted at rest and in transit. Access is restricted on a least-privilege basis and industry-standard security measures.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.niteshift.dev/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic (Claude), OpenAI (GPT, Codex), xAI (Grok), Cursor (Composer), and open models via OpenRouter, Baseten, Fireworks, and Modal

LLM retention settings Coding agents use the customer's own API keys, so retention follows their provider agreement. Small supporting requests use OpenAI with zero data retention or Anthropic under its API terms. Niteshift deletes customer data on request within 30 days.

LLM data tenancy policy Niteshift does not host LLMs. Coding agents run on the customer's own model provider API keys. Some small supporting requests (summaries, classification) run on Niteshift's provider accounts. Data is separated per organization and never used to train.