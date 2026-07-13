Konnectify

RETENTION PERIOD OF DATA AND RECORDS The department that creates or handles each type of data and record shall define and apply the retention period for that type of data and record. While deciding the retention period, the following sequence shall be followed – Check Statutory or Regulatory or Legislative requirement of retention for each type of Data or Record, Check if any Contractual requirement exists for the retention of each type of data or record, Check Organizational policy about retention of data or records, Select the highest applicable retention period and apply it to the concerned data or record. In the case of externally provided data or records provided by an external person or entity, the retention period as specified by the external person or entity shall be referred to in addition to the above-listed sequence. The retention period defined and applied for each type of data and record shall also be applied to the backups / archival of concerned data or records. Records shall be appropriately archived during the retention period. Once applied to any data or record, the retention period may not be changed without prior approval from the Leadership Team. The retention period for all types of data and records within the organization shall be defined and documented in the prescribed format. (Ref: Annexure A - Retention Schedule)

Data archiving and removal policy

DISPOSAL / DELETION / DESTRUCTION OF DATA AND RECORDS Data and records shall be securely destroyed, deleted, or disposed of when they are no longer required or upon completion of the applicable retention period, in order to prevent unauthorized access. All electronic data and records shall be destroyed using secure methods such as permanent deletion and purge mechanisms for electronic records and storage systems. The destruction, deletion, or disposal process shall also apply to all backup copies and archived records once the applicable retention period has expired. Records relating to the destruction, deletion, or disposal of Personal Data, Personally Identifiable Information (PII), or Confidential Information shall be retained by the concerned department for audit purposes and future reference. ANNEXURE A – RETENTION SCHEDULE Application and Related Database Data shall be retained for as long as the client contract remains active. Client Personal Data (Client Master Setup in Products) Data shall be retained for three months from the date of termination of the client contract. Client End-User Data or Employee Data Within the Application Hosted on Data shall be retained for one year from the termination date of the client contract, whichever is earlier. Client Data – Files and Media Within the Cloud Data shall be retained for one year from the termination date of the client contract, whichever is earlier. Backup of Database Backups shall be retained for one month. Trial Customer Data Trial customer data shall be deleted within one month after the end of the trial period. IT Infrastructure Personal Data in Emails (Corporate Mail Server) and Other Mail Communications with Clients Emails shall be retained for a period of XX years. After this period, emails and attachments shall be permanently deleted. User Desktops and Laptops Data stored on user desktops and laptops shall be deleted only upon the employee’s exit from the company. Employee-Owned Devices Employees are encouraged not to store company data on employee-owned devices. Such devices are outside the scope of this retention policy. Personal Drives Use of personal drives is not permitted. Corporate Drives / Archives (Dropbox, OneDrive, etc.) If corporate drives or archives are used, the retention period shall be determined based on the type of data stored. Client Data – Hard Copies Offline Payroll Processing Services Input files received from clients and data entered into the application shall be retained for one month and then deleted. Output files, if any, sent to clients shall be retained for seven years or one year from the termination date of the client contract, whichever is earlier. Marketing CRM All active contacts shall be retained until they become inactive or opt out. Upon opt-out, only the minimum required information shall be retained, and all other data shall be deleted. Dormant contacts that have remained inactive for the last two years shall be deleted. Mailing list retention shall follow the same retention rules as CRM data. Opt-out lists shall be retained permanently. API Call Data API call data shall not be retained. Client Communication Client communication records shall be retained as required for operational and compliance purposes. Finance Invoices on Invoices shall be retained in accordance with statutory retention requirements applicable in the relevant jurisdiction. Client Master Data on Client master data shall be retained for as long as the client contract remains active. Website Cookie Data Cookie data shall be retained for a period ranging from 182 days to 3650 days, depending on the applicable purpose and legal requiremen