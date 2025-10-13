Culture Fit - Safety Radar

Data retention policy
Safety Radar retains only anonymized and aggregated team-level metrics.
Raw message data retrieved from Slack is processed in real time and automatically deleted within seconds after analysis. No identifiable or personal data is permanently stored.
Data archiving and removal policy
Safety Radar does not archive customer data.
All message data is transient and deleted immediately after processing.
Customers can request full deletion of aggregated analytics at any time by contacting privacy@culture-fit.net
Data storage policy
Only aggregated, non-identifiable data (such as team-level sentiment trends and alert frequency) is securely stored in encrypted databases.
All storage and processing comply with GDPR and Slack’s Data Protection Addendum.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services) using EU-based servers (Frankfurt) with encryption at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+).
Data hosting company
AWS (Amazon Web Services) – EU (Frankfurt, Germany)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no