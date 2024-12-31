Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. During this time, the customer can retrieve or delete their data via the Pipedream UI at https://pipedream.com.

Data archiving and removal policy If a user chooses to delete their Pipedream workspace or account, Pipedream will delete all personal data held on the customer in our systems and in any third-party vendors, except where information is required to be retained for security analysis or by law.

Data storage policy All Pipedream employees adhere to the following processes to reduce the risk of compromising Production Data: - Implement and/or review controls designed to protect Production Data from improper alteration or destruction. - Ensure that confidential data is stored in a manner that supports user access logs and automated monitoring for potential security incidents. - Ensure Pipedream Customer Production Data is segmented and only accessible to Customer authorized to access data. - All Production Data at rest is stored on encrypted volumes using encryption keys managed by Pipedream. - Encryption keys are protected from unauthorized access. Encryption key material is protected with access controls such that the key material is only accessible by privileged accounts.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Pipedream is hosted on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. The physical hardware powering Pipedream, and the data stored by our platform, is hosted in data centers controlled and secured by AWS. You can read more about AWS’s security practices and compliance certifications here.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://pipedream.com/docs/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI, Anthropic

LLM retention settings LLM-related data is retained for as long as the customer account is active. Customers can retrieve or delete their data at any time via the Pipedream UI.

LLM data tenancy policy Our app uses OpenAI and Anthropic LLMs, which operate in cloud-hosted environments managed by those providers. Customer data sent to the LLM is transmitted securely via API and handled in line with the providers’ security and compliance practices.