Data retention policy
Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. During this time, the customer can retrieve or delete their data via the Pipedream UI at https://pipedream.com.
Data archiving and removal policy
If a user chooses to delete their Pipedream workspace or account, Pipedream will delete all personal data held on the customer in our systems and in any third-party vendors, except where information is required to be retained for security analysis or by law.
Data storage policy
All Pipedream employees adhere to the following processes to reduce the risk of compromising Production Data:
- Implement and/or review controls designed to protect Production Data from improper alteration or destruction.
- Ensure that confidential data is stored in a manner that supports user access logs and automated monitoring for potential security incidents.
- Ensure Pipedream Customer Production Data is segmented and only accessible to Customer authorized to access data.
- All Production Data at rest is stored on encrypted volumes using encryption keys managed by Pipedream.
- Encryption keys are protected from unauthorized access. Encryption key material is protected with access controls such that the key material is only accessible by privileged accounts.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Pipedream is hosted on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. The physical hardware powering Pipedream, and the data stored by our platform, is hosted in data centers controlled and secured by AWS. You can read more about AWS’s security practices and compliance certifications here.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI, Anthropic
LLM retention settings
LLM-related data is retained for as long as the customer account is active. Customers can retrieve or delete their data at any time via the Pipedream UI.
LLM data tenancy policy
Our app uses OpenAI and Anthropic LLMs, which operate in cloud-hosted environments managed by those providers. Customer data sent to the LLM is transmitted securely via API and handled in line with the providers’ security and compliance practices.
LLM data residency policy
All LLM-related data handled by our app is stored on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure in the United States. Data is not stored outside this region.