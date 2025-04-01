Data retention policy
Clozd will retain customer data in accordance with our Data Management Policy. Clozd retains customer data for 30 days after cessation of service unless otherwise directed by the customer. All retention procedures follow industry best practices and legal requirements. For review of our Data Management Policy please see our trust center (trust.clozd.com).
Data archiving and removal policy
Clozd will remove customer data in accordance with our Data Management Policy. Clients may request data erasure at any time, with removal completed within 20 days. All disposal procedures follow industry best practices and legal requirements. For review of our Data Management Policy please see our trust center (trust.clozd.com).
For any additional questions or requests for data removal, please email us at privacy@clozd.com.
Data storage policy
Clozd will store customer data in accordance with our Data Management Policy. Clozd stores customer data in AWS us-east-1 (Virginia, USA) with logical separation between clients. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Data is classified, labeled, and handled according to sensitivity, with strict access controls. For review of our Data Management Policy please see our trust center (trust.clozd.com).
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
AWS, us-east-1 region
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no