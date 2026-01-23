Data retention policy
Data is stored as long as 3-Minute Animal is installed to your workspace. Upon app uninstallation, data is retained for 90 days such that a re-installation within that period can continue to use that data. After that, data will be permanently deleted.
Data archiving and removal policy
Stored data can be deleted upon special request by sending an email to support@3minuteanimal.com. Allow 30 days to process the request.
Data storage policy
Your data is stored securely, encrypted at rest with AES-256, and transmitted securely via HTTPS. In the event of unintended data exposure to an unauthorised party, you'll be notified within 72 hours.
Data center location(s)
United States, Canada
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no