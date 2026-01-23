3-Minute Animal

Boost engagement and cross-team interaction with a regularly scheduled, light-hearted drawing game hosted right in your Slack channel! Kick morale and retention up a notch with the game event that people will look forward to in their work week, whether as participants or as spectators. Laugh together at unexpected, hilarious drawing entries, and shower each one with an embarrassing amount of emoji reactions. The more the merrier! Participants can open the Fun dashboard in the browser and view play statistics,

check out the winner Hall of Fame, or peruse all their game submissions in the Gallery. Take pride in scores, try to beat personal bests, and earn a spot on the Leaderboard in various categories. Here's how the game works:

1. First, join the game channel.

2. Come game time, the judge -chosen animal prompt is announced, like "working walrus" or "crafty camel" (alliteration optional).

3. Everyone draws the animal and posts their hilarious interpretations of the prompt.

4. The judge picks the winner, and the winner becomes the judge next game!