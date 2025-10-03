Vee by Visier

Data retention policy
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Data archiving and removal policy
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Data storage policy
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Data center location(s)
Canada, Germany, Singapore, United States
Data hosting details
Visier provides customers with the option of cloud-hosting in either AWS data centers (Canada, US, Germany, or Singapore) or Azure data centers (Canada or US).
Data hosting company
AWS, Azure
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Microsoft Azure OpenAI Services’ GPT models and AWS Bedrock Claude models
LLM retention settings
The LLMs retain this data only for so long as the conversation thread/Vee session remains.
LLM data tenancy policy
Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) agent that utilizes a third-party LLM, which processes queries and conversational history to generate responses.
LLM data residency policy
The LLM processes the data from either the USA, Canada, or EU.