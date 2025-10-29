Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Fajr Calendar retains personal data only for as long as necessary to provide the service and to meet legal obligations. Account data (profile, prayer settings, calendar connection tokens) is retained while the account is active. Usage/diagnostic data is retained for a shorter period for analytics and security. When an account is deleted, associated personal data and third-party access tokens are removed, except where we are legally required to retain specific records.

Data archiving and removal policy Users can remove their data at any time by deleting their account in settings or by emailing fajr@blink22.com. On removal, stored Google/Microsoft/Slack access tokens are revoked and personal data is deleted from active systems. Backups are rotated on a fixed cycle, after which deleted data ages out. We retain only records required by law.

Data storage policy Personal data is stored on Fajr Calendar's cloud-hosted backend (DigitalOcean). Calendar and Slack access tokens are stored server-side; sensitive values are encrypted (the app uses crypto-js for encryption). Data in transit is protected via HTTPS/TLS.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://fajrcalendar.com/privacy-policy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Google Gemini, through Google's paid Gemini API

LLM retention settings Slack DM memory: last 10 messages, deleted after 2 hours of inactivity. Failed messages: up to 7 days. Google (paid Gemini API) logs prompts briefly for abuse monitoring only, not for training. No Slack data is used to train models.

LLM data tenancy policy Multi-tenant Google Gemini API (paid tier), called with Fajr's own key and project. Requests are stateless and contain only the requesting user's own data; no data is shared across users or workspaces, and no Slack data is used to train any model.