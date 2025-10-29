:mosque: Fajr Calendar brings your schedule into Slack.
Fajr Calendar is an AI planner that syncs the five daily prayers (Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha) to Google Calendar and Outlook so you can plan your day around them. This app brings that same rhythm right into Slack. :spiral_calendar_pad:
During a busy workday, it’s easy to lose track of prayer times :alarm_clock:, and stepping away without context can leave colleagues wondering where you went. Fajr Calendar solves both problems.
:sparkles: In Slack, Fajr Calendar:
• :bell: Sends Prayer Reminders — a friendly nudge when it’s time to pray, so you never miss a prayer while heads-down at work..
• :large_green_circle: Auto-Updates your Slack Status — sets your status to “praying” during each prayer window and clears it automatically afterward, so teammates know you’re briefly away and when you’ll be back..
• :calendar: Finds Meeting Times with /schedule — type /schedule in Slack to book meetings with colleagues at times that suit everyone’s availability and never clash with prayers..
• :prayer_beads: Includes Optional Adhkar — adds short Islamic remembrances in Arabic, English, or both..
• :gear: Respects Your Schedule — use your main Fajr Calendar prayer settings, or choose exactly which prayers and days trigger Slack notifications..
• :robot_face: Chat with Fajr AI, your AI daily planner (Premium) — message the Fajr app to ask about your day, find free time around prayers, or add tasks, events and habits. Every change appears as a card, and nothing happens until you tap Confirm..
:speech_balloon: About Fajr AI
Fajr AI answers only in your direct messages with the Fajr app. It never reads or posts in channels. It requires a Fajr Premium plan; prayer reminders, status updates and /schedule stay free.
:rocket: Connect your workspace in one click from the Fajr Calendar Integrations page, choose your preferences, and you’re set.
Prayer times are calculated for your location and timezone :earth_africa:, and you stay in control — toggle notifications on or off anytime.
:palms_up_together: Build a more focused, prayer-friendly workday… right inside Slack!
:globe_with_meridians: Learn more at https://fajrcalendar.com
|fajrcalendar.com
:email: Questions? mailto:fajr@blink22.com
|fajr@blink22.com