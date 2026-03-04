ChatGPT Agents

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Customer workspace admins control how long their data is retained. The minimum retention period for Workspaces is 90 days. Any deleted conversations are removed from our systems within 30 days, unless we are legally required to retain them. Additional Information can be found on our Enterprise Privacy page.

Data archiving and removal policy Users can delete their data at any time, after which it is removed from their account immediately and permanently deleted from OpenAI systems within 30 days, except where legal, security, or compliance obligations require longer retention.

Data storage policy OpenAI utilizes custom-built internal services to monitor customer data flows and help ensure that enterprise data does not enter into our logging or data warehousing pipelines. The OpenAI privacy team is responsible for detection and remediation of flagged enterprise data events. To logically separate customer data, OpenAI enforces organizational sharding. By default, enterprise customer data is never combined across customers because organization ID logically separates data in our Azure storage solution. In addition to enterprise data flywheel controls, organizational security controls are enforced through technical guardrails, internal policy, and annual training to set requirements for enterprise data protection.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://openai.com/policies/sub-processor-list/

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI

LLM retention settings By default, customer data is not used to train our models. Data processing pipelines logically separate training data from enterprise data and are designed to ensure that customer data cannot leak into training datasets.

LLM data tenancy policy To logically separate customer data, OpenAI enforces organizational sharding. By default, enterprise customer data is never combined across customers because an organization identifier logically separates data in our Azure storage solution.