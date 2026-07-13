Data retention policy
Lightfield will retain Customer Data for the duration of the active workspace. Once a workspace is deleted, Customer Data is retained for 120 days before permanent deletion in accordance with Lightfield's data retention schedule.
Data archiving and removal policy
Lightfield will remove Customer Data in accordance with its data retention schedule. All data is permanently removed from Lightfield's systems within 120 days of workspace deletion. Lightfield does not currently provide a certificate of destruction.
Data storage policy
Lightfield will store Customer Data in accordance with its SOC 2 Type II certified controls, including encryption at rest and in transit (TLS). Customer Data is stored exclusively in US-based AWS regions. Lightfield operates with zero data retention in place with its LLM providers (Anthropic, OpenAI and Google).
Data hosting details
Lightfield is cloud hosted. Customer data is stored in the United States (production, backups, and replicated environments) on AWS infrastructure.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Claude (Anthropic), OpenAI, and Gemini (Google)
LLM retention settings
Lightfield has zero data retention in place with all LLM providers. Prompts/outputs are not stored by providers beyond transient caching for reliability. Lightfield itself retains conversation and prompt logs for the duration of the active workspace.
LLM data tenancy policy
Lightfield has zero data retention in place with its LLM providers. Customer data is not used to train any models. There are no training agreements with model providers. Prompts may be transiently cached for a short duration for performance purposes only.
LLM data residency policy
All LLM inference is performed via providers whose data is processed and stored in the US. Customer data is stored exclusively in US-based AWS regions. No EU or non-US residency option is currently available.