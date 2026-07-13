Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Lightfield will retain Customer Data for the duration of the active workspace. Once a workspace is deleted, Customer Data is retained for 120 days before permanent deletion in accordance with Lightfield's data retention schedule.

Data archiving and removal policy Lightfield will remove Customer Data in accordance with its data retention schedule. All data is permanently removed from Lightfield's systems within 120 days of workspace deletion. Lightfield does not currently provide a certificate of destruction.

Data storage policy Lightfield will store Customer Data in accordance with its SOC 2 Type II certified controls, including encryption at rest and in transit (TLS). Customer Data is stored exclusively in US-based AWS regions. Lightfield operates with zero data retention in place with its LLM providers (Anthropic, OpenAI and Google).

Data hosting details Lightfield is cloud hosted. Customer data is stored in the United States (production, backups, and replicated environments) on AWS infrastructure.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://app.vanta.com/tome.app/trust/r5dxppvpisvxvk6lc1ov6/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Claude (Anthropic), OpenAI, and Gemini (Google)

LLM retention settings Lightfield has zero data retention in place with all LLM providers. Prompts/outputs are not stored by providers beyond transient caching for reliability. Lightfield itself retains conversation and prompt logs for the duration of the active workspace.

LLM data tenancy policy Lightfield has zero data retention in place with its LLM providers. Customer data is not used to train any models. There are no training agreements with model providers. Prompts may be transiently cached for a short duration for performance purposes only.