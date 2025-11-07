Data retention policy
FreshLearn retains customer data for the duration of the active subscription and for 90 days following account cancellation to allow for data recovery or reactivation. Course content, user profiles, and learning analytics are retained during this period. After 90 days, all customer data is permanently deleted from our systems unless legally required to retain it longer for compliance purposes (e.g., financial records, audit logs).
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon request or account cancellation, FreshLearn will archive customer data within 7 business days and permanently delete it within 90 days. Users can request immediate data deletion by contacting support. We provide data export functionality allowing customers to download their course content, user data, and analytics before deletion. Backup copies are purged within 30 days of the deletion date.
Data storage policy
FreshLearn stores customer data using industry-standard cloud infrastructure with encryption at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+). Data is stored in secure, SOC 2 compliant data centers in the United States. We implement regular security audits, access controls, and monitoring to protect customer information. Database backups are encrypted and stored in geographically separate locations for disaster recovery purposes.
Data center location(s)
United States Virgin Islands
Data hosting details
Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no