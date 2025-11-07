Data deletion request procedure

When a user or workspace administrator requests data deletion, FreshLearn follows this procedure: 1. Request Verification: We verify the identity of the requestor to ensure they have authorization to delete the data (within 1 business day). 2. Data Export Offer: Before deletion, we offer the option to export all data including course content, user information, and analytics reports. 3. Deletion Execution: Upon confirmation, we initiate permanent deletion of all associated data from our production systems within 7 business days, including: - User profiles and authentication data - Course content and materials - Student progress and analytics - Integration data (including Slack workspace connections) - Associated files and media 4. Backup Purging: Data is removed from backup systems within 30 days of the deletion request. 5. Confirmation: We send written confirmation once deletion is complete. Users can submit deletion requests through their account settings, by emailing support@freshlearn.com, or by contacting their account administrator. We respond to all deletion requests within 24 hours and complete the process in compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other applicable privacy regulations.