Data deletion request procedure

1. Submission and Verification • Submission Channels: A data subject (individual) may submit a request verbally, via chat, or by emailing support@abodehr.com • Data Collection: The request is directed to the Privacy Officer, who contacts the data subject to complete a formal Data Subject Access Request (DSAR) Form to gather necessary details. • Identity Verification: The Privacy Officer verifies the identity of the requester using provided proof. If a third party is requesting on behalf of a data subject, written authorization is required. 2. Recording and Assessment • Logging: The request is logged in a shared document with change tracking • Data Location: The Privacy Officer determines if the organization holds the requested information and locates it, seeking assistance from relevant departments. • Third-Party Check: The officer checks if the data contains personal information of third parties. If so, they must either redact that information or obtain consent from the third party before proceeding,. 3. Execution of Deletion (Data Erasure) • Internal Processing: For a deletion request, the Privacy Officer requests that relevant departments and third-party vendors delete the subject's personal data in accordance with the DSAR form. • Deletion Methods: Data is removed using methods such as cryptographic erasure, clearing, purging, or secure destruction,. • Confirmation: Once the department representatives or vendors confirm deletion, the Privacy Officer communicates the successful fulfillment of the request to the data subject. 4. Timelines • Standard Response: The organization must respond within 30 calendar days of receiving the request. • Extensions: If the request is voluminous or complex, the timeframe may be extended. However, the Privacy Officer must provide written notification of the delay and the reasons for it within the initial 30-day window. • Business/Contractual Deletion: For deletion requests related to contract terminations rather than individual DSARs, requests are submitted via the Customer Success Team and must adhere to specific contractual obligations and the Records Retention and Disposition Schedule.