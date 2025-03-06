Data retention policy
Abode will retain Customer Data in accordance with its Data Retention Policy, which mandates that personal information is kept only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, or to satisfy legal, accounting, and reporting requirements. Specifically, Abode retains customer databases, user accounts, and tenant records for 30 days after contract expiration or upon deletion request.
Data archiving and removal policy
Abode will remove Customer Data in accordance with its Data Deletion Policy and Data Subject Request procedures. Data is removed via erasure or secure destruction immediately after it is no longer useful or upon contract termination, with specific deletion schedules such as the removal of tenant records 30 days post-deactivation. Furthermore, Abode supports Data Subject Access Requests (DSAR) to erase personal data within a 30-day timeframe upon request.
Data storage policy
Abode will store Customer Data in accordance with its Data Protection and Encryption Policies, utilizing Google Cloud Platform (GCP) infrastructure to ensure high availability and security. All data at rest is secured using AES-256 encryption, and customer data is logically separated at the database level using unique identifiers to ensure strict access control. Additionally, encrypted backups are stored in a separate region from the primary data to ensure durability and disaster recovery readiness.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no