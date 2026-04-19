Adweaver is an AI-powered PPC platform built for marketing teams who want real results, not just generated text. Find wasted spend instantly

Analyse 30,000+ search terms in one go. Get negative keyword recommendations grouped by theme, winning terms flagged for scaling, and exact wasted spend identified — one analysis found £524 in waste. Real Google Ads data, not AI guesswork

Connect your Google Ads account for real search volumes, CPC estimates, and competition data across 8 intent categories. Export directly to Google Sheets in Ads Editor format. One brief, five platforms

Generate ad copy for Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Bing, and X from a single input. A/B/C variants with character limits enforced and brand voice control. Build campaigns around real people

Generate detailed buyer personas from your business description, CSV data, or Google Analytics — then feed those insights directly into your keyword research and ad copy. See inside the PMax black box

Campaign Health monitoring, Signal Builder, and Asset Generator for Performance Max. Manage Google's automation instead of being managed by it. How it works

1. Type a slash command: /ad-copy, /keywords, /persona, /search-terms

2. Fill in a quick form with your details

3. Get results in seconds — or use the full web dashboard for deeper analysis Adweaver works through Slack for quick tasks and a full web dashboard for campaign management, team oversight, and detailed analysis. Free to start — 10 generations per feature. Upgrade anytime. AI-generated content may contain inaccuracies. Review all output before use.